O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Loews by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Loews by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 87,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Report on L

Loews Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:L opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.