Best Penny Stocks To Follow Now – March 31st

iCoreConnect, JetBlue Airways, and Wolfspeed are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices, typically under $5 per share, and are often found on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Due to their low liquidity and high volatility, these stocks can be highly risky investments, with prices prone to dramatic fluctuations and limited readily available information about the issuing companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

ICCT traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 342,124,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.09. iCoreConnect has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICCT

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. 28,438,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,307,472. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,592,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,851. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $387.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Read More