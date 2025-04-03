Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,388 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $267.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

