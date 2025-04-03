Q1 EPS Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,692,000 after buying an additional 812,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,219,000 after acquiring an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after acquiring an additional 823,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $371,836,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

