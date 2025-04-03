Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.11 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.09% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of LON SWEF opened at GBX 86.26 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £233.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.27). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.19.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.03%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

