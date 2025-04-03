Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $259.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.19 and a 200-day moving average of $270.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

