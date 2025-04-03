Contrasting Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) and Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Flight Centre Travel Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.80 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -21.77 Flight Centre Travel Group $1.78 billion 1.17 $91.70 million N/A N/A

Flight Centre Travel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Flight Centre Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83% Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Flight Centre Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00 Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

