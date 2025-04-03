Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 203,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 979,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $591.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

