Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 36.60 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 478 ($6.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 976 ($12.67). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 636.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 743.95.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 910 ($11.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.