Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,735 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,786,100.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

