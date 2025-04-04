Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $231.25, with a volume of 1146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.80.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.59.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 2 High-Yield Values for Dividend Growth and Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.