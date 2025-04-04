Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $231.25, with a volume of 1146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.59.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.