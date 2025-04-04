Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBKGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $231.25, with a volume of 1146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

