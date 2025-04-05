AVITA Medical’s (RCEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCEL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.65.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,607.41. This represents a 27.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

