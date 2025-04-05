BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3036 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 147.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of ECAT opened at $14.56 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
