Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

