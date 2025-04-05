Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 10,688 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,260.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,921 shares of company stock worth $338,727 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

