Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $392,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $292.46 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $230.39 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,134,500 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.