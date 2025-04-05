Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $392,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $292.46 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $230.39 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,134,500 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
