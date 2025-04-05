Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 3.6 %
KRG stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,040.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
