Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 6,788,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,114,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,871.10. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.