Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

LLY opened at $731.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $837.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $823.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

