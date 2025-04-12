Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,603 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $115,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

