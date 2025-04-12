Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.90 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 19,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 397,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

Diginex Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97.

Diginex Company Profile

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

