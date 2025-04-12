Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.22 and last traded at $101.58. Approximately 5,391,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,879,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

