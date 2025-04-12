Head to Head Analysis: Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) and Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) and Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Sagimet Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics -314.78% -957.20% -96.39% Sagimet Biosciences N/A -23.63% -22.91%

Volatility & Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sagimet Biosciences has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 0 5 1 1 2.43 Sagimet Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Carisma Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.93, indicating a potential upside of 829.95%. Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 869.70%. Given Sagimet Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sagimet Biosciences is more favorable than Carisma Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Sagimet Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $19.63 million 0.44 -$86.88 million ($1.56) -0.13 Sagimet Biosciences $2.00 million 35.43 -$27.88 million ($1.43) -1.62

Sagimet Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Sagimet Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carisma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sagimet Biosciences beats Carisma Therapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis. It also develops TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of acne; and other oncology programs. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

