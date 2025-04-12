Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $7,544,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Boeing by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $156.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

