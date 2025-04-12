Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $2,633,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $285.98 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.27. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

