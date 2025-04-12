Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $16,680,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

