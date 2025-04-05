Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 507,578 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 507,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

