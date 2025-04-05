Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 189,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after buying an additional 1,236,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.