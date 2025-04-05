Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

