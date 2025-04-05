80,000 Shares in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

