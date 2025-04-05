Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $437,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $321.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.38.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.59, for a total transaction of $3,369,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,093,674.08. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.