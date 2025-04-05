Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 312.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.46 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

