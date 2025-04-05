Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 1,750 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

