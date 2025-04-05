Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $83,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $766.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $883.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $906.22.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. The trade was a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

