First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Buys C$26,719.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Director Alison Cheryl Beckett purchased 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.72. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.81 and a one year high of C$23.28. The firm has a market cap of C$9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.57.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

