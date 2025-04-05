Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 46.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 23.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $161.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.