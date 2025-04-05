Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 774.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,523.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 80,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,924,000 after acquiring an additional 153,522 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of GXO opened at $34.23 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

