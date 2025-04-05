Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,518 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.