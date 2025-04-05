Mizuho Bank Ltd. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $346.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.23. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

