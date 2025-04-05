Huntington National Bank Sells 472 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after acquiring an additional 342,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,531,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 16.0 %

GEHC stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

