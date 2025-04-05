Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.