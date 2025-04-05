Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,450,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
