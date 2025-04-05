Katamaran Capital LLP Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. DexCom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.