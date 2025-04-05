Mizuho Bank Ltd. Invests $28,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,226,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
DOC opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
