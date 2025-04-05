Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 24,170 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 3.5 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

