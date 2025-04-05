Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,036,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,885,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.61. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $222.91 and a 52 week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

