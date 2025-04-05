Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,058 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $100.61 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $110.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

