Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 47.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

LNTH stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.46 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

