Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Affirm by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Susquehanna downgraded Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.