iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $507.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $585.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.02. The stock has a market cap of $522.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.