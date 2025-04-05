Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stake Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 14.8 %

RYCEY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

